Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,560 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

