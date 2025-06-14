Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,717 shares of company stock worth $49,363,601. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of COIN opened at $242.71 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

