Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

