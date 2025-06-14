Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.