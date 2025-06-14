Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

