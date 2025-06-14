Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $999.25. The firm has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

