Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

