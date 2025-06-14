Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $80,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

