Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

