Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $653.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

