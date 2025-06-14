Dover Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

