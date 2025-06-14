Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.92 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.