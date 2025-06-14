Matauro LLC Sells 8,401 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Matauro LLC lessened its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $431,018.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,539.64. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,974 shares of company stock valued at $142,977,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

