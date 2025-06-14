Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARTY. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $973.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.