Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 53,530 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,068.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 251,064 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

