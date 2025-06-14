West Branch Capital LLC Sells 502 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Clorox by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Clorox Trading Down 3.3%

CLX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

