Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ETG opened at $20.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $186,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.