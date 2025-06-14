Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.78. 3,410,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,702,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,385,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 239,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

