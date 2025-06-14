Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Rachel Lam Sells 25,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,153.25. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.63. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,416 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 4,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

