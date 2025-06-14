Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.