Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EIM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
