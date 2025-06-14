Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 3,972,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,961,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,875.88. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,506. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,977,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,074,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

