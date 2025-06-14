Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director David R. Walt Acquires 36,010 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director David R. Walt bought 36,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $224,342.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,534.89. This trade represents a 2.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Quanterix Stock Performance
QTRX stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
