RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $39.74 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.39). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million. Research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

