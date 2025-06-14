Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Monday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Target has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Target Stock Down 4.1%

TGT stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP's holdings in Target were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

