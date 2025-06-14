Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOI opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

