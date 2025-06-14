Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 36,536,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,887,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton acquired 350,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,806.08. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.