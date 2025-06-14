CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Holdings Lifted by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 135,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 195,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Stock Down 4.6%

CAVA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

