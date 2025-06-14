Matauro LLC Sells 19,960 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Matauro LLC decreased its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.09.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

