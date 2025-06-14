IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49,516.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 185,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,885,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares in the last quarter.

JSML opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

