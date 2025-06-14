IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,991 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,820,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,344,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 35,963.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 167,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.