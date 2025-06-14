Matauro LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Matauro LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Archer Aviation comprises approximately 0.6% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Matauro LLC owned 0.08% of Archer Aviation worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Archer Aviation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,819.01. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 14.8%

NYSE:ACHR opened at $10.00 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

