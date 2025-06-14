Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 339 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $286.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,856 shares of company stock worth $35,537,155. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

