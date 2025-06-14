IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 36,238 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $52,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

