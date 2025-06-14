LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.89. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 172,332 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director William L. Cornog sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,151.18. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ragland sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $48,995.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,413.75. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Jon Bekefy sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $65,836.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,222.04. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

