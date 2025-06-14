Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467,267 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,892,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.