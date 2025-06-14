Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 1.52% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

SFLR opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.