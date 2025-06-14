Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUMG opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

