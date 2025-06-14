Powers Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

