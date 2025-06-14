New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

