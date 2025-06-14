TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.