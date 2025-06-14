TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average is $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

