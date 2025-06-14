Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.58 and its 200 day moving average is $502.76. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

