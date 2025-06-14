HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 2.4% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,155,000 after buying an additional 367,566 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 283,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 292,756 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.