New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.