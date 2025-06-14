Robbins Farley Acquires 25 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total transaction of $502,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,605.28. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $506.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.36. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $512.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

