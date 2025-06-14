Southland Equity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,906,000 after purchasing an additional 253,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,244,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $38.35 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.