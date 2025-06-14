2,549 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Financial Council LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.