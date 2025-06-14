BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

