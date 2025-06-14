Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $72.63 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 39.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned 0.50% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $72,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

