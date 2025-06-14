Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

